A quiet, gentle, lovely lady has left us! Mrs. Margaret Catherine Brown Boucher, 93, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019. May she rest in peace with Our Lord!



The daughter of John F. Brown, Sr. and Nellie Luscan Brown was born November 2, 1926 in Pottsville, PA. Her family moved to Charlotte in 1935. She was a graduate of Central High School in Charlotte, Class of 1944. She next received a BS degree from Marywood University, Scranton, PA (1948) and later did graduate work at Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA and completed a Masters of Arts degree at Columbia University, New York, NY. She was listed in Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges (1947) and was a member of Kappa Omicron Phi.



For most of her adult life Margaret lived and worked in Connecticut, first as a Professor of Home Economics at St. Joseph University, West Hartford, CT and then, for the rest of her career, as a researcher in the Research and Development Dept. , Travelers Insurance Company, Hartford, CT.



In 1997, Margaret and husband Phil moved to Mooresville, NC in retirement. They were residents there for almost 20 years. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Phil, her parents John and Nellie, a sister Mary Jean Brown, a brother, John F. Brown, Jr. (Jack) and his wife, June S. Brown.



She is survived by two sisters, Helen Brown Herlocker and Anne Marie Brown Dolan, both of Charlotte, NC; a step-daughter Diane Boucher Rae (Jeff) of Andover, CT and their children, Taryn (CT) and Bryan (SC), and a step-son, Robert M. (Bobby), granddaughter Hallie Marie, five nieces, Ann Marie Herlocker Bird (SC), Carolyn Brown Johnikin (NC) (Leonard, Beverly Brown Lands (GA), Mary Brown (GA), Susie Brown Oliver (GA) and 2 nephews Tom (NC) and Michael (SC) Herlocker and many great and grand nieces and nephews.



Margaret was very appreciative of the excellent care and comfort extended to her during her stay at both Summit Place of South Park and at White Oak Manor as her family who are so very grateful to the staff members.



The funeral service celebrating the life of Margaret was held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in the Chapel at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Holy Angels Nursery, Belmont, NC or a .

