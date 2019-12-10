Mrs. Margaret Cook Drake, 91, of Pineville, NC passed away at home on Friday, December 6, 2019. A native of Charlotte, NC, she was born September 8, 1928, daughter of the late Glenn and Louise Black Cook. She grew up in the Sharon community and graduated from Sharon High School. She retired from Soabar. She was a faithful member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 25 years, and a devoted member of Gateway Baptist Church. Mrs. Drake was preceded in death by husband Wade. H. Drake, sister Helen Reed, and brothers Glenn Cook, Jr., Jimmy Cook, Donnie Cook and Phil Cook. Survivors include daughters Phyllis Shumaker and Carolyn Morehead (Bo), and sons Glenn Hargett (Beth) and Steve Drake (Brenda), sisters Ida Friend and Brenda Baker (Kenny), 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Gateway Baptist Church, 6321 Robinson Church Road, Charlotte, NC, with visitation beginning at 12 Noon, and with funeral service to begin at 1PM. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gateway Baptist Church, or Liberty Home Care & Hospice Services, 225 Fairway Drive, Suite 8, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 10, 2019