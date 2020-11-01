Margaret Creed
October 29, 1932 - October 12, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mrs. Creed died on Oct. 12, 2020.
A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2PM on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020 at First Methodist Church on Tryon St, Charlotte. Livestreaming available at facebook.com/FUMCCharlotte
Margaret was a great Democrat. She so desperately wanted to vote in the upcoming election. One of her last wishes was to help vote Donald Trump out of office.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the First U.M.C., 501 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202.
A full obituary can be found at www.heritagecares.com