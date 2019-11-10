Peggy Burke, 94, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at The Little Flower Assisted Living in Charlotte, on October 25, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1924 in Oswego, NY the daughter of the late Paul & Lillian Donahue.
Peggy was a passionate & dedicated NY State teacher for over 35 years. Teaching and being the mother of her children was both her joy and life's blessing.
Peggy is survived by her husband, John Burke, and her 4 children, Russell (Diane) Guyer, Michael (Karen Sawyer) Guyer, Laurel Hamber (Rick) and Meg Guyer. Five step children, Theresa (Paul) Penfield, John (Cheryl Masuicca) Burke, Richard (Penny) Burke, Billy(Dee)Burke, Becky (Ron) Bennett. Also her blended family of 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Mass and Celebration of her life will be on November 12th at St. Gabriel Catholic Church Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:30am with Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the columbarium and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to "The Little Flower Assisted Living" - 8700 Lawyers Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227.
Carolina Funeral Service is entrusted.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019