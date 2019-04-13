Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. "Dib" (Winecoff) Story. View Sign

Margaret Elizabeth "Dib" Winecoff Story, age 86, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living Thursday April 11, 2019. Born September 1, 1932 in Hickory, NC, Dib was the daughter of Lloyd and Kathryn Winecoff.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years Charley Story, two sisters Luenette Annas and Janette Taylor.



Dib worked as a Data Entry Specialist at Broyhill Funiture. She enjoyed sports of all kinds including watching her Braves and Tarheel basketball. She was a longtime faithful member of Miller Hill Baptist Church where she served in many capacities including Infant Sunday school teacher, which was a lifelong passion.



Dib is survived by her daughters Kathy Saunders and her husband, Doug of Lenoir and Teresa Angel and her husband, Gary of Oak Ridge, NC. She loved her two grandchildren Christa Price and husband, Jeremiah and J.D. Angel and wife, Stephanie. Dib was looking forward to the arrival of her great-grandchildren in September. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



The Celebration of Dib's life will be held at 3:00 PM, April 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service with Reverend Doug Prevette officiating. The burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the service.



Pallbearers will be J.D. Angel, Jeremiah Price, Bob Taylor, Kevin Story, Jeff Story, Gary Thomas and James Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Miller and David Story.



The Family Respectfully Requests memorials be made to Miller Hill Baptist Church, 1230 Virginia St, Lenoir, NC 28645.



