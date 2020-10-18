1/
Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Upchurch
1928 - 2020
Betty Upchurch, 92 years old of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, formerly of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, and was welcomed into God's presence with the only hospitality greater than her own. A private service was held for immediate family.

Betty was born in Dighton, Massachusetts on March 9, 1928 to Jasper and Margaret Brown. Shortly afterwards, her family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina which she considered her home. She attended Coker College and married her husband, A. McNeill Upchurch, on October 27, 1951.

Betty was the consummate hostess, welcoming every opportunity to serve family, friends, and strangers with her delicious food and her dignified presence. She embodied true hospitality, and was quick to make anyone feel at ease, accepted, and appreciated. Even after she was unable to host people in her home in Charlotte, she welcomed the staff and residents at Brighton Gardens into her life.

She was deeply devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her magnetism and care for people was evident to anyone who met her, and selfless conversation was her gift. She had a special affection for cats, who were a source of companionship and comfort, especially in her final days.

She loved to travel with her friends from Gaston College Study Tours to all corners of the world and vacation at Ocean Isle Beach. She was fond of her Supper Club, which she hosted and participated in for many years. She was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church and was a Lifetime Member of Women of the Church.

Betty is survived by her two children, Allen M. Upchurch, Jr. (Dottie) of Smyrna, GA and Catherine E. Upchurch of Kernersville, NC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Elizabeth B. Upchurch of Roswell, GA; A. McNeill Upchurch III (Kasi) of Lincoln, CA; Forrest M. Causby (Corinne) of Winston-Salem, NC; Gordon R. Causby (Tien-Hui) of Dujiangyan, China. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Frances B. Beaver of Pittsboro, NC and Dorothy B. Sargent of Wilmington, NC.

She is predeceased by her parents, Jasper M. and Margaret J. Brown, and by her husband, A. McNeill Upchurch.

Gifts in Betty's memory can be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church and the Charlotte Humane Society.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
