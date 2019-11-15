Margaret O'Brien Holder, 72, of Mt. Holly passed away November 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 1947 to the late Raymond and Elene Scott O'Brien. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Larry Holder and her brother, Raymond Francis O'Brien. In her spare time, Margaret was an excellent cook, loved to cross stitch, and enjoyed visiting the beach. She particularly loved her 3 pet dogs, Bella, Bullet, and Banjo.
Survivors include her sons, David Vallas and Wilson Holder and wife Bethany; sister, Barbara Wilson and husband Fred; grandchildren, Sara Beth, Ada, and Levi; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2019