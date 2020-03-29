Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Faust. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

We are sad to announce the passing of Margaret "Peggy" Faust on March 20, 2020 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Peggy was born the first of 15 children in Paterson, New Jersey on July 10, 1929. She participated in raising her siblings from a very young age. As a 5-year-old, she stood on a stool in front of the stove stirring oatmeal each morning while her mother fed the babies. She met her husband of 45-years through a blind date set-up by a co-worker when she was working as an operator at the local telephone company. Her husband Joe was a WWII veteran who was the first in his family to graduate from college, having earned his education at Lafayette College by serving in the Army-Air Force. As a young married couple, they were on their own only a few years before they moved into the garage apartment behind her family's home when her mother died in childbirth at age 46, leaving her father to raise 14 children. Joe and Peggy lived in that tiny garage apartment for 8-years helping raise her siblings and having two children themselves before finally moving into a home of their own. In that home, they had a daughter and Peggy would comment on what a surprise that was at age 36. In the late 70's, Joe was transferred to South Carolina by his company. With two grown boys, Peggy had time to pursue more of her own interests and get involved in the new community. A natural leader, organizer and doer, she joined the Rock Hill Newcomers and after a few years, became President. When her daughter wanted to be in Girl Scouts, she became a leader and soon was elected to the Hornet's Nest Council. After getting bored with retail sales jobs, she turned to the local literacy group to volunteer. She became a tutor, then a trainer and eventually served on the Board of Directors for the York County Literacy Council. She talked Joe and her daughter into getting involved as well. Unfortunately, Joe fell asleep while attending her training class and she had to give him a talking to. When Joe was diagnosed with cancer in his 70's, she tirelessly shuttled him back and forth to appointments and cared for him lovingly until he passed away peacefully at home. She never showed interest in remarriage, saying that Joe couldn't be replaced. Instead, she spent the next 18 years sharing her love of books and providing thousands of hours of training and encouragement to adults who wanted to learn to read. In her 80's, she was still known for her dry wit, bright green eyes and her ability to finish the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. Late in life she suffered from dementia, but she recognized her children until the end and left this life peacefully. She talked a lot about her brothers and sisters and what it was like growing up in such a big family. She said she was lucky to have found Joe and have "well-behaved" children who didn't get in a lot of trouble. She is survived by her children: Joseph William Faust of Brooksville, Florida; James Bruce Faust of Austin, Texas and Alison Marie Turenne of Rock Hill, South Carolina; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date and posted at

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date and posted at www.basscares.com . In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that donations be made in care of Peggy Faust to the Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington DC 20036. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020

