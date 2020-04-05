Margaret 'Peggy' Umberger Fehon passed away on April 2, 2020. Peggy was born in Bryn Athyn, PA on January 14, 1926. She was a registered nurse who worked in Vero Beach FL and in Charlotte. She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline and two sons, William and Richard, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by Jack, her husband of 63 years, who was a Professor at Queens College in Charlotte. After their retirement, they enjoyed living on Lake Norman and the friendship of many neighbors. In recent years she lived at the Pines at Davidson where she also had many close friends. Peggy loved to garden and was well known for her green thumb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made either to Queens University or to The Pines at Davidson. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Fehon family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020