Margaret Tandy Gatling September 1, 1934 - May 26, 2019 CHARLOTTE - A year has now passed since Margaret T. Gatling ("Peggy") completed her earthly mission and reunited with her beloved husband, Willard I. Gatling, Jr. ("Woody") and daughter, Elizabeth T. LaFell. Although Peggy was living in Chapel Hill during her final years, she spent most of her adult life in Charlotte. This tribute is offered on behalf of her many friends in the Charlotte area who are still unaware of her passing. Born in Buncombe County to Ruth Reynolds and Oscar G. Tandy, Peggy grew up with her sisters (Jean Tandy Cook, Sally Anna Tandy and Mary Elizabeth Tandy Gropp) in a lively and loving home in Arden. After graduating from Valley Springs High School, she attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she majored in Elementary Education. Peggy's desire to teach was deeply rooted. Not only was her mother a teacher, but her maternal grandparents, Alonzo Carlton (A.C.) Reynolds and Nannie Woods Reynolds, were devoted educators in Western NC. Peggy began teaching at Elizabeth School in Charlotte and met her husband Woody at Myers Park Methodist Church. They relocated to Chapel Hill, where Peggy taught at Glenwood Elementary, and eventually settled in Mint Hill where they raised their two daughters. Peggy taught third grade Charlotte Country Day School for several years and later did private tutoring. She took joy in nurturing each child's unique gifts through creative expression. She valued their inner gifts, such as kindness, helpfulness and determination, just as much as their outward gifts. Peggy devoted her life to family. She delighted in her daughters and fully supported them in pursuing their interests, seeking only their happiness. She adored her grandchildren, AJ, Ashley and Brooke LaFell, and - although her time with them was short - her prayers for them were unceasing until she passed, and she is surely watching over them with Elizabeth. She and her family attended Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) in Charlotte, where she was active in the children's ministry for many years and is remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. Her final years were spent with her younger daughter, Margaret N. Gatling and family, enjoying wonderful times of fellowship. Peggy was gifted with an unshakable faith. She found hope in the darkest situations and never underestimated what God could do. She is remembered by her family for her life-long focus on her heart and soul. In her teaching and in her life, she understood the importance of the focusing on the fundamentals. In her personal life, these were faith, hope and love -- especially love. A graveside service will be held later this year, during which her favorite scriptures will be read, particularly I Corinthians 13 which Peggy read to her daughters throughout their childhood. The family extends deep gratitude to UNC Hospice, and also to Pastor Susan Suarez Webster and the entire congregation of CUMC, whose prayers mightily sustained Peggy and her family in her final days. A palpable spirit of peace surrounded Peggy during this time, and shortly after passing, her family felt her joy upon entering her new life.



