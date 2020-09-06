Margaret Gillespie Holroyd, age 100, a long time Charlottean, died Sunday August 30, 2020. Born August 27, 1920 in Pickens, SC, she was the youngest child of Anna Stokes and Dr. Leo Darby Gillespie.
Margaret graduated from Columbia College and completed a graduate program in Medical Technology at Emory University. In October 1943, she married Robert Emory Holroyd, Jr. which began a loving sixty-four year marriage until his death in 2008. After being posted to numerous locations during World War II, they settled in Charlotte in 1950 where he became an architect and she taught Science at Sedgefield Middle School for seventeen years. As a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Margaret was active in the Women of Church.
Margaret is predeceased by her son-in-law, Eric Drumm, and survived by daughters, Janet Drumm and Peggy Brown and her husband, Steve, as well as three grandchildren, Nick Dimling and his wife, Anna Grace, Joe Drumm and his wife, Megan, Rebecca Widener and her husband, Daniel and six great-grandchildren. The family extends a special thanks to her dear friend, Martie Stewart.
She will be remembered for her determined spirit and sound advice which was tempered by her faith, her respect for education, and her hope for the future. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead St. Charlotte, NC 28204 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.