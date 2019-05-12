Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hones Siczek. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hones Siczek died peacefully at home on May 6, 2019. She was born June 20, 1917, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late John and Mary Louise Connery Hones. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John William Hones and Donald Francis Hones, and husband John Joseph Siczek.



Raised in Dowagiac, Michigan during the depression, she would share that she didn't know they were poor. Her home was filled with love and open to all. This included an aunt and great aunt who had raised her orphaned mother and siblings in Chicago.



The boy next door, John Siczek, was a friend of her brother Don and she tagged along. The relationship changed when she was a freshman, and he invited her to his junior prom. Their love blossomed through four years of high school and college. After graduating from Dowagiac High School, Margaret attended Nazareth College in Kalamazoo. As a junior she received the St. Catherine undergraduate achievement award and graduated with honors in 1939 when only four percent of women earned college degrees. She taught high school one year and then in 1940 married "the boy next door." Following John's discharge from the Navy at the end of World War II, they found a house at Indian Lake and raised three children. Soon after the last child graduated from college, John died unexpectedly in 1973.



By then Margaret had earned graduate credentials as a high school guidance counselor and served as a college advisor to hundreds of students. Using her interpersonal skills, counseling experience, and concern for those suffering the loss of a spouse, she became very active in a Widow Support Group. She helped many people in this role and was recognized widely for her work. She held leadership roles in all the women's organizations of Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. In retirement, Margaret also served as an adult literacy tutor and Hospice volunteer.



In 1987, she moved to Charlotte as her three children had all moved there with their families. She is famous for telling that her friends in Michigan warned her not to move as there was no guarantee that her children and grandchildren would not relocate. That has not happened, and her family has grown in number. Even more so her community has increased. She was a founding member of the Irish Society of Charlotte and a loved member of the Irish Quilters.



Her life in Charlotte was grounded at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. As a daily participant at morning Mass, she was known for her inspirational reading of the scripture. She was honored to be selected a Minister of the Word for the Fiftieth Anniversary Mass of the parish. She was active in the Women's Club, Older Wiser and Livelier Seniors, and Memory Makers, and a faithful participant in her exercise group. In her hundredth year, she was selected to be in an oil painting, The Body of Christ/Communion of Saints, displayed outside the St. Gabriel Chapel that represented a diverse group of saints, lay persons, clergy and religious.



Margaret never stopped saying how blessed she and her family were and how grateful she was to God. She saw the bright side of everything. Even in her nineties she was excited to do new things and to travel. Her journals and detailed photo albums were filled with family and the many she made feel were family.



Surviving Margaret are Mary Pat Young and husband John, Charles Siczek and wife Cherrill, and Annette Widelski and husband Jerry; eight grandchildren: Todd Siczek (Robin), Megan Siczek (Ian Smith), Jason Siczek (Alyson), C.J. Widelski (Kathrine), Tanya Little, Della Wheeler (Eric), Moira LoCascio (Ted), and Sean Young (Kiera); 16 great grandchildren; and one great, great granddaughter born on her 99th birthday.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 on Wednesday, May 22 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. The family will receive friends at 10:00 prior to the Mass.



The family would like to thank Novant Health Hospice and Stephanie Wright for the care they provided.



Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel or to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233.

