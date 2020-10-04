Margaret Hord White of Matthews, N. C. passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Plantation Estates Retirement Community. She was born July 16, 1923 in Gastonia, N.C. the daughter of Lalyage Blalock Hord and Alvin Lee Hord. She grew up in Shelby, N. C. graduating in 1941 from Shelby High School. Margaret married her high school sweetheart; James W. White on November 24, 1946. They were married for four years, then moved to Raleigh N.C. where Jay enrolled as a student of N. C. State University. They lived on campus in Vetville with other veterans for four years. They moved to Charlotte in 1959 and became active members of Providence Baptist Church where she participated in numerous programs for the church. Margaret worked part time for a number of years in the Payroll Department of Crowder Construction Company and Rodgers Builders. She loved to travel with her first big trip being to Havana, Cuba in 1948. She also visited 48 of the states and many other foreign countries. Margaret also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, baking pound cakes and being with friends.



Surviving are her two sons; Brad (Jeanie), Richard (Pamela), three grandchildren; Jeremy Joseph White, Katherine White Elliott (Dustin), Patrick Edward White (Beth), six great-grandchildren; Eva, Eli, Matthew, Isaac, Anna and Emma Kate. Also surviving are her in-laws, Bobby and Joyce White of Shelby, N. C. and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years and sister Katie Hord McGinnis of Columbia, S. C.



Due to COVID-19 safety concerns no memorial service will be held at this time. A memorial service may be held at Plantation Estates Retirement Community at a later date. Interment will be private for the family.



The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Willowbrooke Court and to Novant Health Hospice for their services.



Memorials may be made to Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, N.C. 28105. Arrangements are in the care of J. B. Tallent Funeral Services and Crematory.



