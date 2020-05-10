Margaret Howell Johnson, "Marge", passed in peace from her earthly home in Charlotte, NC on May 2, 2020 at the beautiful age of 90.
Born in Topeka, Kansas to E. Ray and Myrtle Howell, Marge moved with her family to Asheville, NC during her high school years. She graduated from Lee Edwards High School, attended St. Genevieve of the Pines Junior College in Asheville, and soon married her "one and only" love, Bill (William Earl) Johnson in 1950 at The Basilica of Saint Lawrence. Bill preceded her in death in 1994, as did her dear sister Elizabeth (Liz) Howell in 2010, and her brother F. Clark Howell in 2007. She is survived by four daughters: Linda Folger (Cleve) of Swansboro, NC, Laura Thomas (Rudy) of Charlotte, NC, Maureen Kindred of Cornelius, NC, and Elizabeth (Liz) Wiederhold (Paul) of Asheville, NC; and a son, Brian Johnson (Tammy) of Patchogue, NY. She is also survived by five grandchildren in the Charlotte area: Meghan Kindred Macy (Chad), Joseph Kindred (Katy), Maggie Kindred Pope (Grayson), Katy Thomas Ainslie (Karl), and Sarah Thomas; as well as two grandchildren in New York: Tabitha Johnson Kirshey (Erik) and William Johnson. Her treasured grandchildren gave her eleven great-grandchildren.
Marge (Gigi, Gammie, Aunt Marge, Mom) lived a full, fun and unforgettable life and was the adored matriarch of her large extended family. After raising five children and traveling the world with Bill, Marge bravely returned to school and earned a nursing degree. Once retired, she moved back to North Carolina, and became an avid golfer and longtime member of Raintree Country Club. Marge's golfing buddies will remember her joyful laugh, broad smile and her excitement at donning crazy outfits and pulling pranks during annual golf trips. In 1994, the Carolina Panthers were established and Marge became their number one superfan; attending games into her late 80s and right through cancer treatment.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Charlotte. Marge's earthly body will be entombed at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum in Charlotte, while her soul has risen to "cut a rug" at the feet of Jesus with her husband Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atrium Health Foundation, Levine Cancer Institute Carolinas Ovarian Cancer Fund, 208 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Remembrances may be made at: www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.