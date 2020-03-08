Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Irene Jugis. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Jugis, age 83, died March 5, 2020 due to complications from non-smoker lung disease and congestive heart failure. Peggy was predeceased by Joe, her husband of 66 years. She was also predeceased by her son, Mark, as well as by her parents, Chick and Irene Sprengel. Peggy is survived by her son, Bishop Peter Jugis, and her son Christopher and his wife Miriam, and one sister, Gerry Tadlock. Also surviving are her grandchildren Vince Jugis and Lauren Jugis, and several nieces and nephews.



Peggy and her husband were founding members of Saint Ann Parish in Charlotte, and presently are charter members of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish in Charlotte. Peggy was a hospital volunteer at Mercy Hospital Main for many years, and CMC-Pineville (Atrium) for over 28 years. At one time she was secretary of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish Pastoral Council and a former board member of three schools. She was a fashion model and secretary with Celanese Corporation, but gave these up to raise a family with Joe.



A Vigil of Prayer for the Deceased and Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte. A funeral Mass will be offered at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte.



Memorials to support the Seminarian Program of the Diocese of Charlotte may be made to: Diocese of Charlotte Vocations Office; 1123 South Church Street; Charlotte, N.C. 28203-4003.



McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel is helping the Jugis family.

Peggy Jugis, age 83, died March 5, 2020 due to complications from non-smoker lung disease and congestive heart failure. Peggy was predeceased by Joe, her husband of 66 years. She was also predeceased by her son, Mark, as well as by her parents, Chick and Irene Sprengel. Peggy is survived by her son, Bishop Peter Jugis, and her son Christopher and his wife Miriam, and one sister, Gerry Tadlock. Also surviving are her grandchildren Vince Jugis and Lauren Jugis, and several nieces and nephews.Peggy and her husband were founding members of Saint Ann Parish in Charlotte, and presently are charter members of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish in Charlotte. Peggy was a hospital volunteer at Mercy Hospital Main for many years, and CMC-Pineville (Atrium) for over 28 years. At one time she was secretary of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish Pastoral Council and a former board member of three schools. She was a fashion model and secretary with Celanese Corporation, but gave these up to raise a family with Joe.A Vigil of Prayer for the Deceased and Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte. A funeral Mass will be offered at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte.Memorials to support the Seminarian Program of the Diocese of Charlotte may be made to: Diocese of Charlotte Vocations Office; 1123 South Church Street; Charlotte, N.C. 28203-4003.McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel is helping the Jugis family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close