Miss Margaret Jane McCorkle, 86, of McColl, SC, passed away on March 13, 2019. Jane was born in Charlotte, NC on March 13, 1933 to the late Louise and Willis McCorkle. She is preceded in death by her lifelong best friend Virginia McGuirt and her dear nephew Benjamin McGuirt. Jane is survived by her sister Betty Sue McGuirt, her beloved nephews Rob (Dawn) McGuirt, Rick (Penny) McGuirt, and David (Patty) McGuirt, as well as a host of great- and great-great nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday March 17 at McColl First Presbyterian Church. Visitation at 2 PM, followed by a memorial service at 3 PM. Private burial will be in Charlotte, NC. Donations may be made in Miss McCorkle's memory to McColl First Presbyterian Church, Hospice, or your local food bank.



Jane graduated from Limestone College in 1955 receiving her Bachelor of Arts in English. She pursued graduate studies at Appalachian State University and received her NC teaching license in 1961. She taught at Scotland High School in Laurinburg until 1970. After receiving her SC teaching license in 1971, she taught at McColl High School until she retired in 1988. Jane also coached girls basketball teams in the late 1950's and 1960's at Gaffney Sr High School and Scotland High School.



She loved watching college basketball, traveling to the NC mountains, studying the Bible, and spending time with family and friends. The consummate encourager to all she encountered, Jane was a quiet servant, always giving selflessly of her time, talent, and treasure. A lover of puns, words and turns of phrase, she could quote poems and scripture alike. If you were in her orbit, whether family, friend, student, or acquaintance, you no doubt received hand written notes penned in her neat script. Sometimes paragraphs and pages; sometimes a simple word of encouragement and a verse of scripture. She cherished her church families, both the one of McColl First Presbyterian and of McColl Pentecostal Fire-Baptized Holiness Church. She liked to walk. And walk. And walk. Logging over 30,000 miles, and that's just after she decided some years back to start keeping track, she received honors and recognition for the great distance traveled.



Jane's request was that her epitaph read, simply, "She Cared." And boy did she. Aunt Jane, your race is run. You've earned your rest. "Well done, good and faithful servant." You've passed the torch for us to carry on the work of serving others. You left some large sneakers to fill.

