Margaret K. Hale, 89, of Terrell, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Wexford House, Denver. Born in Lincoln County, she was a daughter of the late William and Pearl Church Kaplin. Margaret was the owner of Page Collectables, Terrell, NC, and a past Vice President of Cato Corporation. She was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Terrell. Margaret had a love for community and was a past member of the Sherrill's Ford Lion's Club, Terrell Merchants Association and in the past few years worked as a volunteer with the Veteran's Association. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Page Hale. She is survived by her daughter, Gwen E. (Dusty) Fogel; granddaughter, Gwendolyn Page Gunter and husband, Paul D. Rosenbaum; great grandchild, Dylan Ava Rosenbaum; step-grandson, Richard P. Hale and his wife, Stephanie, and their son, Zachary. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, Terrell, with Reverend Dr. Robert L. Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 9297 Sherrill's Ford Rd., Terrell, NC 28682. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mrs. Hale. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2019