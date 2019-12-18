Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kennette Haley. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Kennette Haley, 88, died unexpectedly on December 11, 2019, with her family gathered around her. Margaret was born on March 29, 1931, in Mooresville, NC, to the late LeRoy and Julia (Johnston) Kennette. A long-time resident of Winston-Salem, Margaret had been residing at The Pines retirement community in Davidson, NC, since 2011.



Margaret grew up in Mooresville, NC, and graduated from Central High School in Mooresville, Class of 1949. She spent a year at Salem College before transferring to and graduating from Limestone College. Growing up, she spent summers at North Myrtle Beach where she was known for her fishing skills and her talent on the shag dance floor. After Limestone, she married her college sweetheart, James K. Haley, and they were happily married for 65 years until Jim's death earlier this year on March 15, 2019.



After stints in Greeneville, TN, Charlotte and Atlanta, Margaret and Jim moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where they lived for almost 50 years, before retiring to Davidson. In Winston-Salem, Margaret had many good friends and was active in the community as a member of Centenary Methodist Church, the Little Theater and the Winston-Salem Garden Club. She was a faithful volunteer at Forsyth Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House and loved the Moravian traditions such as the Love Feast and Candle Tea. She enjoyed traveling, flower arranging and spending time at Lake Norman, but her very favorite thing was vacationing with her family on Pawley's Island, especially at the Tip Top Inn.



Margaret was known for her grace and humor and southern charm. Her colorful style and cheery disposition made you feel happy. Her striking appearance and radiant personality stayed with her until the day she died. More than anything, Margaret was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband. She was present and committed to her daughters, Julee and Meg, and to her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. They will miss her endless love and affection and insatiable interest in each of their lives.



Margaret is survived by: her daughters Julee Haley Carr (Greg) of Cornelius and Meg Haley Fryling (Bill) of Charlotte; her grandchildren Greg Carr (Erin), Haley Carr Resendez (Ryan), Maggie Fryling, Sam Fryling and James Fryling; and her great grandchildren Nora and Leo Carr (of Brooklyn, NY) and Austin and Beau Resendez (of Gastonia, NC). She was predeceased by her son, James K. Haley, Jr.



A service of celebration of Margaret's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville - which is the church Margaret grew up attending. The service will be Saturday, December 21, at 2:00 PM and will be followed by a reception at the church.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family at

Margaret Kennette Haley, 88, died unexpectedly on December 11, 2019, with her family gathered around her. Margaret was born on March 29, 1931, in Mooresville, NC, to the late LeRoy and Julia (Johnston) Kennette. A long-time resident of Winston-Salem, Margaret had been residing at The Pines retirement community in Davidson, NC, since 2011.Margaret grew up in Mooresville, NC, and graduated from Central High School in Mooresville, Class of 1949. She spent a year at Salem College before transferring to and graduating from Limestone College. Growing up, she spent summers at North Myrtle Beach where she was known for her fishing skills and her talent on the shag dance floor. After Limestone, she married her college sweetheart, James K. Haley, and they were happily married for 65 years until Jim's death earlier this year on March 15, 2019.After stints in Greeneville, TN, Charlotte and Atlanta, Margaret and Jim moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where they lived for almost 50 years, before retiring to Davidson. In Winston-Salem, Margaret had many good friends and was active in the community as a member of Centenary Methodist Church, the Little Theater and the Winston-Salem Garden Club. She was a faithful volunteer at Forsyth Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House and loved the Moravian traditions such as the Love Feast and Candle Tea. She enjoyed traveling, flower arranging and spending time at Lake Norman, but her very favorite thing was vacationing with her family on Pawley's Island, especially at the Tip Top Inn.Margaret was known for her grace and humor and southern charm. Her colorful style and cheery disposition made you feel happy. Her striking appearance and radiant personality stayed with her until the day she died. More than anything, Margaret was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband. She was present and committed to her daughters, Julee and Meg, and to her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. They will miss her endless love and affection and insatiable interest in each of their lives.Margaret is survived by: her daughters Julee Haley Carr (Greg) of Cornelius and Meg Haley Fryling (Bill) of Charlotte; her grandchildren Greg Carr (Erin), Haley Carr Resendez (Ryan), Maggie Fryling, Sam Fryling and James Fryling; and her great grandchildren Nora and Leo Carr (of Brooklyn, NY) and Austin and Beau Resendez (of Gastonia, NC). She was predeceased by her son, James K. Haley, Jr.A service of celebration of Margaret's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 249 West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville - which is the church Margaret grew up attending. The service will be Saturday, December 21, at 2:00 PM and will be followed by a reception at the church.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close