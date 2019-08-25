Margaret (Peggy) Spigner Lancaster of Charlotte died August 22, 2019. The daughter of the late Edward T and Pearle Wise Spigner, she was a native of South Carolina and attended school in Columbia, SC. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She received her Master's degree in History from the University of South Carolina. Her career was spent in education in Columbia and Charlotte. During retirement, she was a faithful volunteer at Habitat for Humanity and the Able Center. A lifelong Methodist, she was an active member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church (UMC) in Charlotte and a former member of Washington Street UMC in Columbia.
Mrs. Lancaster is survived by her husband, H. Lloyd Lancaster, Jr.; daughter, Sarah E. Lancaster of Winston-Salem, NC, sons, Harry L. Lancaster, III (Jane Henderson) of Concord, Thomas Spigner Lancaster (Sarah) of Dover, DE and John W. Lancaster (Alyssa) of Inman, SC; twelve grandchildren, Emily Moose (Farrell), Anne and Ben Lancaster; Jacob Martin (Alison), Rebecca Presnell (Tyson); Elizabeth and Ross Lancaster; Braden, Clayton, Colson, SaraLane and EllaGrace Lancaster; four great-grandchildren, Helen and June Moose, Wells and Levi Martin; sister, Wise Spigner Moon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen UMC on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A columbarium service will take place at Washington Street UMC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen UMC Pastor's Relief Fund; Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte; the Wise Scholarship at Randolph College, 2500 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or a . Online condolences may be shared at www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 25, 2019