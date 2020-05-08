Mrs. Hildreth passed away May 6, 2020 at Five Oaks Rehab in Kannapolis due to complications from pneumonia. She was 88.
Marie was born June 10, 1931. She graduated with Honors from Cannon High School in 1950, where she was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. She and Chancey Carlton (CC) Hildreth were married 61 years before his death in 2011. They lived in Charlotte and later moved to Concord where CC worked in water works sales and Marie was a bookkeeper and housewife.
She was active in her churches, Plaza Presbyterian of Charlotte and Rocky River Presbyterian of Concord, where she received an Honorary Life Membership to the Women of the Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and leading Bible lessons for her circle. She loved gardening, cooking and decorating. Her yard was immaculate, and her family was always treated to delicious meals. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many beautiful garments including her daughter's wedding dress. Family was her number one value, and she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was thrilled to see her great grandchildren, visiting from Colorado, in November 2019 and enjoyed eating chocolate candy with them. She talked to her daughter last week and told her that she wanted her family to be safe from the virus.
Mrs. Hildreth is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Carolyn Hildreth; her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Randy Anderson; her grandson, Matthew Hildreth and wife, Melanie; granddaughter, Kathryn (Katie) Mendez and husband, Gregory (Greg); granddaughter, Paige Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Danny, and Drew Mendez. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chancey.
A private service will be held for the family on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, PO Box 5347, Concord, NC 28027 or Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC 28025.
Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.