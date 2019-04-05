Margaret Marie Riley

Margaret Marie Riley transitioned to her eternal rest on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with her family by her

side. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Meeting Place Church, 600

Peachtree Rd, Charlotte, NC. Visitation will begin at 11a.m. Service will begin at Noon. Interment will be

in Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary, please visit www.alexanderfunerals.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2019
