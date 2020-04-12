Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Hurlocker) McGee. View Sign Service Information Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian 72 Long Shoals Rd Arden , NC 28704 (828)-687-3530 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hurlocker McGee, 90, of Givens Estates, Asheville, died Monday, April 6, 2020.



A native of Albemarle, NC, she was the wife of James Conrad "J.C." McGee and a daughter of the late Albern Walter Hurlocker and Mary Surrilla Lowder Hurlocker of Albemarle and was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Jones (Mrs. William Bain Jones, Sr.) and Martha Bledsoe (Mrs. Louis Adams Bledsoe, Jr.).



She is survived by two sons, James Walter McGee and his wife, Yvonne, of Taylors, SC, and Dr. Timothy Conrad McGee and his wife, Joan, of Lenoir, NC; her daughter, Constance Rebecca McGee Mabe and her husband, Steve, of Walnut Cove, NC; 5 grandchildren, Julie McGee Nix, Stephen McGee, Hunter McGee, Christopher McGee, Casey McGee and seven great grandchildren.



She was the granddaughter of the late Roland Dathie and Elizabeth Rebecca Bowers Lowder of Stanly County, NC and George Jackson Hurlocker and Catherine Evann Isenhour Hurlocker of Cabarrus County, NC.



Services will be conducted at a later date at Givens Estates Chapel. A private family burial was held at Lewis Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Margaret's home church, Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 NC 73 Hwy, Albemarle, NC 28001, Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Givens Estates Resident Assistance Fund, c/o Development Department, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.



Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available online by going to "Obituaries" at

