Margaret Mealy

Margaret Williams Mealy SAN FRANCISCO, CA - On September 13, 2020, Margaret Williams Mealy, loving wife and mother, notable churchwoman, and devoted musician, passed away at the age of ninety-eight. Meg was born in Glen Ridge, NJ on April 8, 1922, to Ruth and Raymond Williams. After graduating from Wellesley, she received her master's degree in music at Harvard in 1948. She met Norman Mealy at Tanglewood while singing in the chorus of Britten's Peter Grimes. After a long-distance courtship, they married in 1952 and Meg joined Norm in the Bay Area, where they together raised their sons David, Mark, and Robert. In 1968, as Berkeley began integrating its schools, Meg and Norm made a momentous move from conservative Albany to a house in the Berkeley hills across the street from Tilden Park, where Meg enjoyed a brisk walk every day. This much-beloved home, with its sweeping views of the Bay, was for more than four decades a center of music and hospitality, full of memorable choir parties featuring plenty of four-hand piano music, festive holiday dinners where there was always a place for a seminary student or parishioner who would otherwise be alone, and recitals for generations of Meg's piano students. Throughout her life, Meg combined a strong sense of service with her love of music. She was a vital part of the community at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Berkeley for 50+ years, singing in the choir, serving on the Vestry (five terms as Senior Warden), and filling many other roles. Meg also contributed to the larger church, as a member of the diocesan Commission on Ministry; as a Board member of the Parsonage, the Diocese of California's 1980s-era LGBTQ+ ministry; and as a faithful supporter of the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. With Norm, she edited Sing for Joy: A Song Book for Young Children (1961); in her later years she published a collection of ninety hymns with simple, well-crafted accompaniments, to give beginning musicians the chance to play good music for services. Although Norm passed away in 1987, Meg is survived by sons David (Barbara Stevenson), Mark (Posey), and Robert (Emery Snyder); five grandchildren, Reece, Rosalie, Patrick, Maguire, and Lauren; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose. A memorial service will be held after the time of COVID, but contributions in Meg's memory may be made to the Music Memorial Fund of the St. Mark's Choir Association. (https://stmarksberkeley.org/music/friends-of-music/
).