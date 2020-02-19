Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret (Margo) Metzger Moore passed away peacefully at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living Center on February 15, 2020 with her son and daughter in law by her side. She was born in Buffalo, NY on July 3rd, 1933 to the late William John Metzger and Mary Margaret Gallagher. She was a graduate of Buffalo State Teachers College and earned a Masters in Education.



Margo was a school Teacher for 41 years, first in Southern California, Buffalo NY and then for over 31 years in Louisville KY, retiring in 1995. She spent her entire career teaching Kindergarten, First and Second Grades along with many years helping to write curriculum for Jefferson County Public Schools. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for most of her adult life until moving to Gastonia, NC in 2016.



Margo was preceded in death by her parents William John Metzger and Mary Margaret Gallagher Metzger.



Her survivors include her son James W Moore and his spouse Stacey R Moore of Gastonia, her grandsons Nicholas W M Moore, Preston Barnett (Merchi) and Garrett Barnett, her sister Claire Weist of Boynton Beach, FL, her godson and nephew Steve Weist of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and her nieces Barbara Segale of Margate, FL, Lisa Weist of Rochester, NY and Amy D' Anna of New York, NY.



A small private service will be held for Margo on Tuesday, February 18th at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia, NC.



Condolences may be sent to the Moore family online at



The Moore family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Margaret Moore to be sent to either The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Organization at

