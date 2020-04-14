Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mickey (Caughman) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anderson, 84, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mickey was born in Wagner, SC, on March 14, 1936, to Iola Gantt Caughman and Carl Davis Caughman.



She graduated from Lexington High School in 1954. Mickey graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1958. She served on Student Council and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, in which she served as President of the Chapter. Mickey was awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, the University's highest student honor presented for outstanding achievements, leadership, character and service to the community.



Upon graduation Mickey married Hal Cecil Anderson on June 8, 1958, in Lexington, SC. They were the first couple to be married in St. Stephen's Lutheran Church's new sanctuary. Mickey taught at the now College of Charleston in Charleston, SC, while Hal attended Medical School at MUSC.



After temporary relocations to Savannah, GA; Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro, NC; Charlottesville, VA; Mickey and Hal settled in Rock Hill, SC, in 1968.



Mickey and Hal joined Grace Lutheran Church and continued their life of service and forming lasting friendships. Mickey was involved in leadership roles in the Rock Hill Medical Auxiliary, Rock Hill Women's Club, Accolade Garden Club, Ebinport Elementary Parent Organization and many aspects at Grace Lutheran.



Mickey worked part time as the church secretary for Grace Lutheran for many years.



Mickey is survived by her husband of 61 years, Hal Cecil Anderson; her sister, Wilma Taylor Bucy; her two children, Elizabeth Anderson Arnall (Steve) and Jonathan Hal Anderson (Mary Kirk); grandchildren: Kristen Arnall Wigington (Tucker), Davis Andrew Arnall, Jonathan Lang Arnall, Crawford Philipp Anderson, Loughlin Davis Anderson and Hallie Katherine Anderson; step grandchildren: Lydia Johnston Morton and Marshall Morton IV; great grandchild: Wyatt Stephen Wigington. The family is grateful for the many loving care givers who brought love, joy and grace to her days.



A private service of celebration will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Rock Hill, SC. Donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730, or Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte Region, P O Box 470408, Charlotte, NC, 28247.





