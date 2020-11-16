Margaret MondozziJuly 23, 1931 - November 14, 2020Charlotte, North Carolina - Margaret Ellis Mondozzi, of Charlotte, went to be with her Lord on November 14, 2020. She was born July 23, 1931 to the late Clyde Tillman Ellis and Queen Vistie Snipes Ellis.Margaret was a loving wife,sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother in law and aunt. She will be remembered by her wonderful smile, laughter, and family gatherings.She loved her family and friends and enjoyed preparing home cooked meals which many times included her delicious desserts.She is preceded in death by her husband Mario L. Mondozzi, and brothers Clarence Ellis, Virgil Ellis, Albert Ellis, Robert Ellis, Arthur Ellis, Earl Ellis, Pete Ellis, George Ellis; Sisters Jessie Grimm, Dorothy Hall, Clara Vespoint.She is survived by her brother Frank Ellis (Faye) of Cary, NC, Daughter Dorothy (Dottie) Johnson (Mike), Son, Donald (Gene) Penninger Jr. (Nora) , Grandsons, Brandon Johnson (Sarah), Christopher Johnson (Jessica), and Great Grandchildren, Graham, Hayes, Ivy and Jones, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Independence Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will follow at the graveside.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Independence Hill Baptist Church Missions Fund 10220 Independence Hill Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.