1/1
Margaret Mondozzi
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mondozzi
July 23, 1931 - November 14, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Margaret Ellis Mondozzi, of Charlotte, went to be with her Lord on November 14, 2020. She was born July 23, 1931 to the late Clyde Tillman Ellis and Queen Vistie Snipes Ellis.
Margaret was a loving wife,sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother in law and aunt. She will be remembered by her wonderful smile, laughter, and family gatherings.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed preparing home cooked meals which many times included her delicious desserts.
She is preceded in death by her husband Mario L. Mondozzi, and brothers Clarence Ellis, Virgil Ellis, Albert Ellis, Robert Ellis, Arthur Ellis, Earl Ellis, Pete Ellis, George Ellis; Sisters Jessie Grimm, Dorothy Hall, Clara Vespoint.
She is survived by her brother Frank Ellis (Faye) of Cary, NC, Daughter Dorothy (Dottie) Johnson (Mike), Son, Donald (Gene) Penninger Jr. (Nora) , Grandsons, Brandon Johnson (Sarah), Christopher Johnson (Jessica), and Great Grandchildren, Graham, Hayes, Ivy and Jones, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Independence Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Independence Hill Baptist Church Missions Fund 10220 Independence Hill Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Independence Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Aunt Margaret, the World was a better place with you in it. Our thoughts and prayers are with you family during this difficult time.
Pete and Carla Ellis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved