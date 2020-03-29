Margaret Suddreth Smith Padgett, 98, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Wilmington, NC.
She was born in Charlotte, NC on August 2, 1921, the daughter of the late Irene Hazelwood and John Suddreth. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Smith, and a brother John H. Suddreth.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann S. Matthews, and son-in-law, Harold Matthews. Grandchildren, Debra Hayes and Joseph Matthews, Jr.; great grandchildren, Joey Matthews, Sarah Hayes, Matthew Hayes and Jenna-Ann Matthews. Son, Ray Padgett and wife Kathy Padgett; grandsons Matt Padgett and Brian Padgett and great grandchildren: Garrett, Madison, Karlee, Alison, Brogan and Blake Padgett.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Suddreth, and a special cousin, Esther Suddreth Stewart.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020