Margaret (Peg) Penn Hutchins, 91, passed away on March 20, 2020 in the Stewart Health Center at The Cypress of Charlotte, NC. She was born in Greensboro, NC on August 28, 1928, the only child of the late Harry Lee Penn and Nadine Harris Penn. Peg lived in Summerfield, NC until her father's job took the family to Durham, NC. It was there that she and her future husband, C. Thomas Hutchins, Jr., met as seventh graders. Peg and Tom would not reconnect until years later during Tom's second year at the United States Naval Academy. They were married in 1951.



Peg graduated from Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington) in



Fredericksburg, VA. She became a teacher and taught first grade in Silver Spring, MD and later in Norfolk, VA for several years until the birth of their daughter, Meg, in 1953. After Tom left the Navy, his career with General Electric took them from Norfolk to Bethesda, MD, Newport News, VA, Hudson, OH, and finally to Charlotte, NC.



Everywhere they lived, Peg made numerous friends, particularly those who loved to play bridge.



She also became actively involved in countless volunteer activities including her church in each



city they lived, symphony boards and guilds, children's theater guilds, and the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. In Charlotte, she was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Charlotte Symphony Guild, The Retired Couples Club, the Kosmos Book Club, the Mint Museum and Auxiliary, the Delhom Service League and Myers Park Country Club.



In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, in 2016 and her



daughter, Margaret (Meg) Penn Hutchins, in 2005. She is survived by her granddaughter, Alison



(Ali) Shapira of Bellevue, WA. During Peg's years in the Stewart Health Center, she received



consistent excellent and loving care.



Peg's ashes will be placed beside Tom's in the Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, MD at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Dr. Margaret P. Hutchins Memorial Endowed



Scholarship, Illinois State University, College of Education, Campus Box 5300, Normal, IL. 61790-5300.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





