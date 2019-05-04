Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ranson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hartsell Ranson CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Margaret (Peg) Hartsell Ranson, 91, of Charlotte, N.C. died on May 1, 2019. Mrs. Ranson was born in Charlotte, daughter of the late Margaret Litaker Hartsell and Robert Leonard Hartsell. After being nurtured in the faith at Hawthorne Lane Methodist Church and attending the Charlotte public schools, she graduated from The Adventure School in Summerville, South Carolina. In 1949 she graduated magna cum laude from Greensboro College where she was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Later she did graduate study at Union Theological Seminary in New York. From 1949-1953 she served as Director of Christian Education for Youth and Young Adults at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte. In 1954 she was married to Dr. William A. Ranson. They made their first home in San Francisco and returned to Charlotte permanently in 1957. After 56 years of marriage she was predeceased by Dr. Ranson. An elder at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Ranson served in numerous capacities with youth and adults including President of the Women of the Church. She was the recipient of Honorary Life Membership in the Women of the Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church. She served the larger church through various roles at the Presbytery level and as Moderator of the Planning Team and Director of the 1991 Bible and Theology Conference at the Montreat Conference Center. Mrs. Ranson was a member of the A & F Book Club, and a former member of the Board of Directors of the Charlotte Symphony Auxiliary, Mecklenburg Medical Auxiliary, and Sharon Towers. She was a former volunteer at Metrolina Food Bank, Crisis Assistance Ministry and Loaves and Fishes. Her poetry was published in Theology Today, and The Presbyterian Outlook. She will be remembered as a faithful church leader, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a gracious friend. Survivors are a daughter, Jane R. Little and her husband, Charles L. Little, Jr. of Greenville, S.C.; son Lester A. Ranson and his wife, Rebecca T. Ranson of Charlotte; son Forrest L. Ranson of Charlotte; and grandchildren Margaret Pate Little of Charlotte and Charles L. Little III of Greenville, SC. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Dr. William A. Ranson; brother, Robert (Bob) L. Hartsell; and several brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law. Survivors also include sistersinlaw Marilyn Ranson, Mary Nell Ranson and Emily R. Baesel, and a number of nieces and nephews. In witness to the Resurrection, a worship service to the Glory of God and in gratitude for the life of Peg will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, May 7th at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church's Oxford Hall. Those who wish may make a memorial gift to Presbyterian Church (USA), designated for World Mission, at www.pcusa.org/new-give or PO Box 643700 Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700 or to Sharon Towers Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 or to a . Published in Charlotte Observer on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

