Margaret Rebecca Cowan, 93, beloved aunt, passed away On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Autumn Care of Cornelius. Born January 23, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jesse McNeely Cowan and Catherine Gouger Cowan. Margaret lived in the house where she was born until having to move into an assisted living facility at age 91.



Margaret had four siblings and was one of three siblings that never married. She attended Mount Mourne School, Davidson High School, and earned a degree from Mitchell College. She was a superb cook and housekeeper, and also worked first for the P & N Railroad and then for Southern Watch Supply Co. She played the piano, and then the organ, for 32 years at Centre Presbyterian Church, where she was a life-long member. Following her retirement as organist, she sang in the choir for another 30 years. She was a member of Christian Women, a group called Golden Agers, and the Mooresville AARP, where she served as secretary for many years. She loved working in the yard and garden, keeping flowers all around the house.



Having never married with no children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephews as her own. Margaret was the quiet one, the one who always wanted to serve everyone else, and never liked for other people to do anything for her. She always insisted on being last in line to get her food at family gatherings. She was a caregiver for her mother and an aunt, and later for her sister, Catherine. Margaret was loved by all who knew her and she surely will be missed.



Margaret is preceded in death by brothers, Jesse McNeely Cowan, Jr. and Charles Robert Cowan, sisters Ruth Cowan Pierce and Catherine Louise Cowan, and a nephew, Jon Randall (Randy) Cowan.



Margaret is survived by seven nephews and nieces, Claudine (Kathe) Hyman, Kerry B. Cowan, Judy C. Morrow, C. William (Bill) Pierce, Elizabeth (Beth) P. Manoso, Charles C. Pierce and Catherine (Cathy) R. Pierce; six great nephews, two great nieces, three great-great-nieces and two great-great-nephews.



There will be a private burial service and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church, Margaret Cowan Music Scholarship Fund, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, NC 28117.



