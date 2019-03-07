Margaret Sanders Atma, known by her friends and family as Pegi , died peacefully at the age of 85.. She was the daughter of Blanche Boudreau Sanders and George Patrick Sanders and was born in Arlington, Va.Pegi was an artist and taught classes until her retirement. She loved traveling with Stan, who she was married to for 57 years until his death on March 3, 2011. Pegi is survived by her daughters Lee Tate, Cindy Gwin and Dana Atma all of Charlotte as well as grandchildren, Ryan Gwin (Jackie), Jenna Gwin, Michael Tate (Laura), and Rick Tate. She was predeceased by her brother, George Patrick Sanders, Jr. and is survived her niece, Denise Sanders of Beverly Hills, Florida.The family is grateful to the staff at Southminster who took loving care of Pegi. A reception celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Queen Charlotte room at Southminster. Parking is available behind Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28203. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019