Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Schleif Alstad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Upon retiring from Dow Chemical in 1983, Chuck and Peggy relocated from Midland, Michigan to Charlotte, NC to enjoy the South and be near family. They attended Matthews United Methodist Church where Peggy found great pleasure volunteering at the church's Help Center. In 2003, they settled into Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC after spending much of their retirement cruising around the world.



Peggy was an avid bridge player but her true love was quilting. She was revered for her exceptional handiwork and creativity. Her many quilts will serve as an invaluable heirloom to her grandchildren and future generations. She also used her talents to lovingly hand crochet baby bonnets and blankets for premature infants in the area NICU units.



Peggy was extremely independent and never forgot her midwestern and German roots. She passed along her strength and resilience to her grandchildren, who admired her beyond words: Stephanie Clark (Podge); Skylar Kramer (JD), both of Charlotte, NC; Taylor Shand of Charleston, SC; Kaitlin McCue of Salt Lake City, UT; Ashley McCue of San Diego, CA and precious great-grandchildren Hudson Palmer Clark and Ryder Charles Kramer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donald Alstad and her two beautiful daughters, Charlotte Ann Shand and Joan Margaret McCue.



A service to celebrate her life will be held this Saturday, June 22nd at 1:30 pm in the OBT gathering room of Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Matthews Help Center, 119 N. Ames St., Charlotte, NC, 28105



Online condolences may be made at

Mrs. Margaret Schleif Alstad (Peggy), age 96, joined her beloved husband and two daughters in heaven on June 16, 2019. Born on November 11, 1922 in Howard Lake, Minnesota to the late Emil and Anna Zander Schleif, she married her childhood sweetheart, Charles Alstad, in 1943 and shared in a loving marriage for 63 years. They had two daughters, Charlotte Ann Shand and Joan Margaret McCue and an adopted son, Robert Alstad.Upon retiring from Dow Chemical in 1983, Chuck and Peggy relocated from Midland, Michigan to Charlotte, NC to enjoy the South and be near family. They attended Matthews United Methodist Church where Peggy found great pleasure volunteering at the church's Help Center. In 2003, they settled into Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC after spending much of their retirement cruising around the world.Peggy was an avid bridge player but her true love was quilting. She was revered for her exceptional handiwork and creativity. Her many quilts will serve as an invaluable heirloom to her grandchildren and future generations. She also used her talents to lovingly hand crochet baby bonnets and blankets for premature infants in the area NICU units.Peggy was extremely independent and never forgot her midwestern and German roots. She passed along her strength and resilience to her grandchildren, who admired her beyond words: Stephanie Clark (Podge); Skylar Kramer (JD), both of Charlotte, NC; Taylor Shand of Charleston, SC; Kaitlin McCue of Salt Lake City, UT; Ashley McCue of San Diego, CA and precious great-grandchildren Hudson Palmer Clark and Ryder Charles Kramer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donald Alstad and her two beautiful daughters, Charlotte Ann Shand and Joan Margaret McCue.A service to celebrate her life will be held this Saturday, June 22nd at 1:30 pm in the OBT gathering room of Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Matthews Help Center, 119 N. Ames St., Charlotte, NC, 28105Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close