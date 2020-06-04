Margaret "Faye" Simmons Turner, 92, of Mint Hill, NC went to her eternal home on Saturday April 4th, 2020.



Due to COVID-19, we were unable to have her service in April.



She was born August 20, 1927 in Surry County, NC to Annie E. Simmons and Sanford Silas Simmons. Faye worked several jobs in the Charlotte area, including Bell South, Ivey's Department store, and as a CNA at Carolina's Medical Center. When she was able, she attended Mint Hill Baptist Church where she was a member. Faye was a wonderful cook. Her homemade butter milk biscuits and pecan pies were her specialty. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and planting flowers.



She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Diane Dorton (Hugh); sons, Rev. Dr. David Turner (Donna), Phillip Turner (Diana); sister, Louise Simmons and brother, Gene Simmons; grandchildren, Misty, Dean, Dana, and Toni; great-grandchildren, Caraline, Nathan, Deja, Belle, Edward VI, and James. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Theron L. Turner; and her two brothers, Clay and Wade.



A graveside service to celebrate her life is planned for 11:00 am, Saturday June 6th, at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC. The family will be available prior to the graveside service for visitation.



