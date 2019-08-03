Margaret Simpson, 90, of Charlotte passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Born in Detroit, MI on April 23, 1929, Margaret was the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Rosie) Sinclair.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Simpson in 1987. Margaret is survived by her children, James Simpson of Highland Heights, KY, Thomas Simpson (Mary), of Charlotte, NC, and Robert Simpson, of Toronto. Also surviving are six grandchildren.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sardis Presbyterian Church. For her full obituary please visit www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 3, 2019