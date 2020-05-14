Margaret (Potts) Smith
1930 - 2020
Mrs Smith, age 89, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on May 11, 2020.

Her graveside service will be held on Sat., May 16th at Flint Hill Baptist Church in Fort Mill, SC.

A celebration of her long and fruitful life will be held later this summer in commemoration of her 90th birthday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative of Charlotte or Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.

A full obituary and online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 14, 2020.
