Margaret "Peg" Smith Heavner
April 25, 1942 - December 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Margaret Smith Heavner (Peg), 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a bravely fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Peg was born in Wadesboro, North Carolina on April 25, 1942. The daughter of the late Vernon Bradford Smith and Margaret Tice Smith, she graduated from Wadesboro High School and attended Coker College. Peg was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. A gifted singer from a young age, she shared her love of music through the years as a long-time member of both the Charlotte Choral Society and the adult choir at Providence Baptist Church. She retired from the American Red Cross, having been a prolific blood donor and a bone marrow donor.
She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joe Reeves Heavner. She is survived by two daughters Cameron Heavner Funderburk (Tony) and Amanda Heavner Moore (Tim) and five grandchildren, Conner Bradford Funderburk, Julia Nelson Funderburk, Barrett Bridges Funderburk, Audrey Madeleine Moore and Davis Reeves Moore. She is survived by one sister, Alice Smith Nichols, and one niece, Margaret Butterfield Nichols.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, friends and extended family will be able to attend via livestream.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region at 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226 or to Providence Baptist Church at 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
