1/1
Margaret Smith "Peg" Heavner
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peg" Smith Heavner
April 25, 1942 - December 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Margaret Smith Heavner (Peg), 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a bravely fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Peg was born in Wadesboro, North Carolina on April 25, 1942. The daughter of the late Vernon Bradford Smith and Margaret Tice Smith, she graduated from Wadesboro High School and attended Coker College. Peg was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. A gifted singer from a young age, she shared her love of music through the years as a long-time member of both the Charlotte Choral Society and the adult choir at Providence Baptist Church. She retired from the American Red Cross, having been a prolific blood donor and a bone marrow donor.
She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joe Reeves Heavner. She is survived by two daughters Cameron Heavner Funderburk (Tony) and Amanda Heavner Moore (Tim) and five grandchildren, Conner Bradford Funderburk, Julia Nelson Funderburk, Barrett Bridges Funderburk, Audrey Madeleine Moore and Davis Reeves Moore. She is survived by one sister, Alice Smith Nichols, and one niece, Margaret Butterfield Nichols.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, friends and extended family will be able to attend via livestream.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region at 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226 or to Providence Baptist Church at 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Margaret. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved