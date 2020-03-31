Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Spitzhoff. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. and R.N. She was an instructor in Nursing at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Later she moved to Orange, New Jersey where she taught nursing.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Fred Spitzhoff.



She is also survived by her sons: Fred Spitzhoff, Jr and wife Myra of Myrtle Beach, SC: Jonathan Spitzhoff and wife Anita of Concord, NC; grandsons Timothy Spitzhoff, Christopher Spitzhoff and wife Gwen, granddaughters Cynthia Boyd and husband Warren, Beth Jones and husband David; great-granddaughters: Sidney Boyd, Ansley and Caroline Jones, and her sister, Juanita Slack and husband Jack of Newport News, VA.



Margaret was a member of Carmel Baptist Church and the Cranford Sunday School class. Being an active Auxiliary member of the Mecklenburg Southeast Gideon Camp for many years and supporting the Charlotte Rescue Mission gave her joy.



A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East, Matthews, followed by a Celebration of Life at a future date.



Memorials may be made to: Gideons International, PO Box 220421, Charlotte, NC 28222, or Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.





