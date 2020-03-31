Margaret Spitzhoff, age 97, of Plantation Estates, Matthews, N.C. went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Sparrows Point, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late August and Attie Ludwig.
Margaret graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. and R.N. She was an instructor in Nursing at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Later she moved to Orange, New Jersey where she taught nursing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Fred Spitzhoff.
She is also survived by her sons: Fred Spitzhoff, Jr and wife Myra of Myrtle Beach, SC: Jonathan Spitzhoff and wife Anita of Concord, NC; grandsons Timothy Spitzhoff, Christopher Spitzhoff and wife Gwen, granddaughters Cynthia Boyd and husband Warren, Beth Jones and husband David; great-granddaughters: Sidney Boyd, Ansley and Caroline Jones, and her sister, Juanita Slack and husband Jack of Newport News, VA.
Margaret was a member of Carmel Baptist Church and the Cranford Sunday School class. Being an active Auxiliary member of the Mecklenburg Southeast Gideon Camp for many years and supporting the Charlotte Rescue Mission gave her joy.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East, Matthews, followed by a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Memorials may be made to: Gideons International, PO Box 220421, Charlotte, NC 28222, or Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2020