Margaret Swacker (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC
28107
(704)-888-5571
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Love's Grove United Methodist Church
Stanfield, NC
Obituary
Margaret Kennedy Swacker, 93, died peacefully on July 2, 2019 at Forrest Oakes in Albermarle, NC.

Visitation will be 6:00- 8:00pm on Sun., July 7, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral will be 11:00am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Love's Grove United Methodist Church, Stanfield, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Swacker family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 6, 2019
