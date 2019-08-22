Margaret Theobald of Charlotte North Carolina died Monday August 19, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1933 in Stockport, Cheshire, England to the late Frank and Eva Shufflebotham. She was predeceased by siblings Joyce Brocklehurst and Denis Charles. Margaret immigrated to the United States via Canada in 1966 and became a naturalized citizen in 1972. She proudly raised three children, John (Lynn) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Malcolm (Janice) of Houston, Texas and Evergreen, Colorado and Christine (Greg) of Caledonia, Michigan. After raising her family, she worked for Physician Sales and Services in accounting for 23 years until retirement. In addition to her children, survivors also include nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and dear friends, Pardon (Sandra) Dexter and their two sons. A funeral service in honor of Margaret's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30am preceded by visitation at 10:30 am at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte, North Carolina 28203. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Blanket America Ministries, Inc., PO Box 472008, Charlotte North Carolina 28247. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 22, 2019