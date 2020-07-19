1/1
Margarethe "Heli" (Ploberger) Armstrong
1935 - 2020
Margarethe "Heli" Ploberger Armstrong, a resident of the Aldersgate United Methodist Retirement Community, died Tuesday, July 14, after a three- and half-week battle with COvid-19. The daughter of Elizabeth Meissner Pirklbauer and Rudolf Petrus Ploberger, she was born April 19, 1935 in Poessneck, Germany. Heli lived most of her life in Linz, Austria, until coming to the US to attend Greensboro College in 1956 thanks to a scholarship from the Virginia Annual Conference of the Methodist Church. In addition to her parents and her siblings, Evi, Helmut and Trudi, she was predeceased by her husband, James M. Armstrong. She is survived by her sons Jamie Armstrong (and children Matt and Maggie), Tim Armstrong (spouse Faye and children Amanda (Kenneth) Vaughan and Ashley (Chris) Schaffner), Hans Armstrong, six brothers still living in Austria and a number of nieces and nephews.

For most of the last 3 weeks, Mrs. Armstrong appeared to be stable, until her oxygen levels began to drop the night before she died. She did not appear to be in any pain, or even distress really, though her breathing certainly became more labored during the night and morning hours. Mercifully, the end came quickly and peacefully.

"Oma", as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, was many things. Loving, kind, compassionate, and brilliant, her life's witness touched many people in the churches her late husband served, the communities where they lived, and the places where she worked. But none were more impacted than her family, who all loved her dearly. Her faith and gentle witness continue to shape and influence them all. She was diagnosed with dementia in February of 2012, and this disease progressed so fast that she moved into a care facility in Waynesville in June of that year, until moving to Aldersgate in January of 2014. The family is deeply grateful for the care she received during the 6.5 years she lived in the Cuthbertson Memory Care unit there. Her dementia meant that family and friends had been losing her a day at a time for almost a decade now. So now her earthly journey has come to an end, and we rejoice with her that this long ordeal is over. She is free from the disease that robbed her of her life memories, and we know that she is experiencing all the joy and beauty of heaven. Because of Covid-19, none of us were able to see her for almost 4 months, but Tim and Hans were able to see her the night before she died. The family is grateful for all the all the prayers and notes of condolence they have already received, and their prayers go out to all the other families who are wrestling with similar scenarios. Her ashes will be inurned in a private family service, in the Columbarium at St. Stephen UMC in Charlotte, next to her husband. Memorial gifts may be made to Aldersgate UMRC, Finance Office, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215, or Camp Tekoa, PO Box 1793 Flat Rock NC 28731. On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Armstrong.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
