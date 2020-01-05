Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie C. (Putnam) Dowdle. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 View Map Burial Following Services Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Christine Putnam Dowdle, 95, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Mack Wells Putnam and Ella Wise Putnam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elmer Dowdle; two infant twin sons, her son, Roger Dowdle; her sisters, Viola Smith, Nellie Boyles and Ruby Bynum; and her brother, Judson Putnam. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Mount Holly. She enjoyed cooking for her family whom she loved dearly. She was especially fond of her grandchildren, great-grand children and great great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dowdle is survived by her daughter, Starr Dowdle McCorkle (Garry); her grandchildren, Michael R. Dowdle (Sundae), Garry Steven McCorkle, Jr. (Shannon) and Casey Alan McCorkle; her great-grandchildren, Jay, Aliya, Kailey, Cori, Peyton and Spencer; two great great-grandchildren; her nephew whom she considered a son, Fred Boyles; a special niece and great niece, Joan and Maxine; a nephew, Judson Putnam, Jr. and many other special friends and Dowdle family members. The Dowdle family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Accordius Health at Gastonia for their care of Mrs. Dowdle. A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Dowdle will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the by visiting . Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

