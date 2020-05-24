Marguerite Marie Audet Crescitelli CHARLOTTE - Marguerite Marie Audet Crescitelli of Charlotte died peacefully in her sleep at home May 14th, 2020. A memorial site, to include a much more detailed obituary, has been established to honor her. Please join us online at https://www.forevermissed.com/marguerite-audet-crescitelli so that we may all share our memories and pay tribute to her together. "Consider yourself hugged" - M-M-M
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.