Eugenia was an accountant who worked at several companies in the Charlotte area, including the American Color & Chemical Corporation and Toolex Incorporated. She graduated from Chatham Township High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Business Administration degrees from Pfeiffer University. Eugenia was a charter member of Living Saviour Lutheran Church in Pineville, North Carolina. She loved arts and crafts, reading, and Atlanta-based sports, especially the Braves and Falcons.



Survivors include her sister, Sydney Brooks Nolan and brother-in-law, CAPT Richard James Nolan, Jr., USN (ret.) and their children, Corey Brooks and Richard Robert, her aunt, Nancy Moore Hester as well as several Hester and Brooks cousins. Special friends included Bill and Pat, Cindy, Genny, Jean, Margaret, Pat and Shelly. The family would like to thank the staff at Sentara Leigh Hospital for their care during Eugenia's last days.



A graveside memorial service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eugenia's memory to Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. Local arrangements are being handled by Altmeyer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Marguerite Eugenia Brooks, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Sentara Leigh Hospital. Eugenia was a native of Atlanta, and also lived in Chatham Township, New Jersey as well as Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Robert Sidney and Margene Hester Brooks, who predeceased her.

