Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Funeral service 2:00 PM Bethel Presbyterian Church

Mrs. Marguerite Brandes, 97, of Huntersville, died June 23, 2019 at Levine-Dickson Hospice Care Hospital-Huntersville. She was born December 21, 1921 in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of the late Hugh Whitfield and Ila May (Wingate) Johnson.



She was a graduate of Central High School in Charlotte, class of 1939, and attended Queens College.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roddy Arthur Brandes and is survived by her loving children, Roddey Whitfield Brandes of Denver, NC and Ila Ann Bowen and husband Tim R. Bowen of Cornelius, NC; grandchildren, Timothy Brandes Bowen and Nathaniel Brandes Bowen; sister-in-law, MaryLou Johnson; and 6 nephews and nieces.



Her early career was as a legal secretary for Orr & Hovis in Charlotte and



later as an officer of Ambulance Service of Charlotte, Inc. She grew up in Caldwell Memorial Presbyterian Church, and continued her love of the church as a Sunday School teacher and active member of the Women of the Church of Sardis Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Upon moving to Lake Norman in 1972, she became active in Bethel Presbyterian Church where she was a member for almost 50 years and a member of Circle #1. Northeast Extension, Sewing Club, Crochet and Quilting groups were among her favorite activities and charities. She loved gardening, especially her herb and rose gardens. She was an active bridge player with several longtime groups of friends getting together for weekly afternoon games. She resided her last three years at Ranson Ridge Assisted Living in Huntersville where her infectious smile and love



of people won the hearts of both staff and residents.



A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 27 at Bethel Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.



Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Samaritan's Purse, one of her favorite charities.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





