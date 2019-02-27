Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Mary Murphy. View Sign

Marge, 85, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home. She was surrounded by family and in the care of Hospice.



Born December 14, 1933 in Staten Island, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph Attridge and Helen Burns Attridge. She graduated from St. Peters High School on Staten Island. Marge moved to Charlotte with her husband, the late Thomas John Murphy in 1971. Her great joys were spending time with family, enjoying the company of friends and working outside in her garden. She relaxed by reading her favorite authors.



Marge worked delivering the Charlotte Observer for 28 years, while also working as a nurse's aide at Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School for 23 years, retiring in 2018.



Marge was a member at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.



She is survived by her children, Mike Murphy of Indian Trail, NC, Maureen Arceneaux (Michael) of Melbourne, FL, Joseph Murphy (Suzanne) of Cornelius, NC and Kathleen Murphy of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren, James Arceneaux (Amanda), Christopher Arceneaux (Christy), Sarah Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy, Claire Murphy, Patrick Murphy and Michael Murphy; and great-grandson, Andrew Arceneaux.



A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Harry and Bryant, 500 Providence Road at 5:30 pm on Thursday, February 28th, followed by a visitation from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 pm on Friday, March 1st, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Matthews.



Those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Hospice and the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Gabriel's Church.



500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

