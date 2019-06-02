Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Pamela Copsis. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Pamela Copsis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Pam, a native of Charlotte, born on November 8, 1960, was living in Charlotte at her passing. A student at Providence Day School, Pam graduated from Myers Park High School in the class of 1979. Known for her many talents, she was an accomplished dance student and performer throughout her youth.



Pam owned and operated Pam-Ella's Stylon in Charlotte for many years. There, her creative flair was evident and exercised. She had a loyal clientele who have missed her talents since she retired.



A loving and caring person, Pam was a kind and gentle soul, whose lifelong care for animals and people alike was well known. These sterling traits were most evident during the years that she served as caregiver to her aging mother.



Pam was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Vickie Copsis. She is survived by her brother, Chris S. Copsis and his wife, Lisa Stathakis Copsis; her loving nieces, Victoria and Nicole; her sister-in-law, Debbie Stathakis also mourns her passing.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Fr. Steve Dalber and Fr. Jonathan Mettasophia officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 or St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270.



Her family extends love and thanks to all those who helped Pam throughout her life. May her memory be eternal.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Maria Pamela Copsis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Pam, a native of Charlotte, born on November 8, 1960, was living in Charlotte at her passing. A student at Providence Day School, Pam graduated from Myers Park High School in the class of 1979. Known for her many talents, she was an accomplished dance student and performer throughout her youth.Pam owned and operated Pam-Ella's Stylon in Charlotte for many years. There, her creative flair was evident and exercised. She had a loyal clientele who have missed her talents since she retired.A loving and caring person, Pam was a kind and gentle soul, whose lifelong care for animals and people alike was well known. These sterling traits were most evident during the years that she served as caregiver to her aging mother.Pam was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Vickie Copsis. She is survived by her brother, Chris S. Copsis and his wife, Lisa Stathakis Copsis; her loving nieces, Victoria and Nicole; her sister-in-law, Debbie Stathakis also mourns her passing.Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Fr. Steve Dalber and Fr. Jonathan Mettasophia officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203 or St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 5108 Kuykendall Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270.Her family extends love and thanks to all those who helped Pam throughout her life. May her memory be eternal.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close