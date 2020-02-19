Marian Babcock Carter, 94 went to be with our Lord on February 16, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday from 2:30 to 3:15 at the Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Services start at 3:30 in the Weddington Chapel of the Heritage Funeral Home, followed by interment at the Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
She was a devoted wife of 50 years, a home economist and master gardener. Mrs. Carter was a Master Judge of flower shows and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, NC.
She is survived by her two sons, James C, Jr. of Knoxville, TN, E. Lee Carter of Fort Mill, SC and two daughters, Marnie Carter of Cecilton, MD and Patricia Ann Ward of Stevensville, MD; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grand-children; and one sister-in-law Ann Carter Kier of Matthews, NC.
Mrs. Carter is preceded in death by her husband James C. Carter, parents Robert P. and Elaine B. Babcock and her brother Robert P. Babcock, Jr.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020