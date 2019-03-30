Marian S. Pickett STANLEY - Marian S. Pickett, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, after a brief illness. Marian is survived by her husband of 62 years George W. Pickett, son Keith (Barbara), two grandchildren Lauren and Megan, and one great granddaughter Addisyn Grace. The family will have a memorial service on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Westport Baptist Church, 2372 Lake Shore Road, Denver, NC 28037.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 30, 2019