Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Delinger Black. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Memorial service 2:00 PM Ramah Presbyterian Church Huntersville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Delinger Black, 87, of Black Farm in Huntersville passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.



Marie was born in Iredell County on May 3, 1932 to the late Theodore King Delinger Senior and Barbara Anna Washam Delinger. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Francis Black, and a brother, Ted K. Delinger, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Stevenson Black of Black Farm and Joseph Edward Black and wife Kayren of Black Farm; siblings Barbara Delinger Setzer of Huntersville, and Richard Vance Delinger of Cornelius; grandchildren Amanda Pittman (Bobby), Lisa Kreider (Josh), and Valerie June Black; great-grandchildren Casey, Spencer, Dillon, and Lucas; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, and friends.



Marie was honored in the 1949 Carolina's Carousel Parade as Miss Cornelius 1949-1950. She graduated from Cornelius High School class of 1950. Marie was a former secretary to the Athletic Director at Davidson College, and a cofounder and teacher of both Ramah Presbyterian and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church kindergarten programs. She retired from Carolinas Medical Center in 1997 as Coordinator of Admissions, serving ten years in that capacity. During her life, Marie was a longtime member of both Bethel and Ramah Presbyterian churches. Marie helped manage her family's 200-year-old farm for 68 years.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 24 at Ramah Presbyterian Church in Huntersville. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.



Memorials can be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078 or Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington. D.C. 20036.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the Black Family.





Marie Delinger Black, 87, of Black Farm in Huntersville passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.Marie was born in Iredell County on May 3, 1932 to the late Theodore King Delinger Senior and Barbara Anna Washam Delinger. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Francis Black, and a brother, Ted K. Delinger, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Stevenson Black of Black Farm and Joseph Edward Black and wife Kayren of Black Farm; siblings Barbara Delinger Setzer of Huntersville, and Richard Vance Delinger of Cornelius; grandchildren Amanda Pittman (Bobby), Lisa Kreider (Josh), and Valerie June Black; great-grandchildren Casey, Spencer, Dillon, and Lucas; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, and friends.Marie was honored in the 1949 Carolina's Carousel Parade as Miss Cornelius 1949-1950. She graduated from Cornelius High School class of 1950. Marie was a former secretary to the Athletic Director at Davidson College, and a cofounder and teacher of both Ramah Presbyterian and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church kindergarten programs. She retired from Carolinas Medical Center in 1997 as Coordinator of Admissions, serving ten years in that capacity. During her life, Marie was a longtime member of both Bethel and Ramah Presbyterian churches. Marie helped manage her family's 200-year-old farm for 68 years.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 24 at Ramah Presbyterian Church in Huntersville. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.Memorials can be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078 or Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington. D.C. 20036.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the Black Family. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close