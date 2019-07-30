Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Little) Huneycutt. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord 460 Branchview Dr. NE Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Huneycutt, 93, beloved mother and grandmother of Concord, NC, died Friday, July 26, 2019.



A memorial service will occur at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Indian Hill Presbyterian Church at 8349 Highway 200 in Stanfield, NC, with The Reverend Rick Brundin officiating. A reception will follow at the church.



Ms. Huneycutt was born in Union County, NC, on June 13, 1926. She graduated from the New Salem School in 1944. She recently enjoyed attending her 75th high school reunion earlier this year, an annual tradition classmates celebrated at a local fish camp.



Ms. Huneycutt began her career in textile weaving at the Cannon Mills factory in Kannapolis where she later met her first husband, the late Capt. (USAF) L.C. Basinger, Jr.



After the birth of their son, the late Ronald "Ronnie" Max Basinger, the family moved to military bases in Georgia and New Mexico until Capt. Basinger's death in 1955 during a training flight.



After returning to North Carolina, Ms. Huneycutt served as a role model for many in her family as a single, working mother who bought her own home and raised her son in Charlotte, later watching him graduate college and start his own family.



Ms. Huneycutt enjoyed a long career in book-keeping, including positions at The A & P and Eckerd Drug Stores. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her vegetable garden along with her second husband, the late John "Tom" Huneycutt, preparing home-cooked meals for her family, and trips to the beach each September. She cherished visits from her family and friends, and she also enjoyed dining with them at the K&W Cafeteria.



Survivors include daughter-in-law Terry O. Basinger; grandson Michael S. Basinger; grandson Brian M. Basinger and grandson-in-law Joshua B. Saunders; niece-in-law Carol Goodman; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a , or to the .



Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Huneycutt family.



Online condolences may be made at

Ms. Huneycutt, 93, beloved mother and grandmother of Concord, NC, died Friday, July 26, 2019.A memorial service will occur at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Indian Hill Presbyterian Church at 8349 Highway 200 in Stanfield, NC, with The Reverend Rick Brundin officiating. A reception will follow at the church.Ms. Huneycutt was born in Union County, NC, on June 13, 1926. She graduated from the New Salem School in 1944. She recently enjoyed attending her 75th high school reunion earlier this year, an annual tradition classmates celebrated at a local fish camp.Ms. Huneycutt began her career in textile weaving at the Cannon Mills factory in Kannapolis where she later met her first husband, the late Capt. (USAF) L.C. Basinger, Jr.After the birth of their son, the late Ronald "Ronnie" Max Basinger, the family moved to military bases in Georgia and New Mexico until Capt. Basinger's death in 1955 during a training flight.After returning to North Carolina, Ms. Huneycutt served as a role model for many in her family as a single, working mother who bought her own home and raised her son in Charlotte, later watching him graduate college and start his own family.Ms. Huneycutt enjoyed a long career in book-keeping, including positions at The A & P and Eckerd Drug Stores. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her vegetable garden along with her second husband, the late John "Tom" Huneycutt, preparing home-cooked meals for her family, and trips to the beach each September. She cherished visits from her family and friends, and she also enjoyed dining with them at the K&W Cafeteria.Survivors include daughter-in-law Terry O. Basinger; grandson Michael S. Basinger; grandson Brian M. Basinger and grandson-in-law Joshua B. Saunders; niece-in-law Carol Goodman; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a , or to the .Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Huneycutt family.Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.